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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:00 from 2200 ₸ 15:00 from 2600 ₸ 16:00 from 2600 ₸
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