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Yooz
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
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All about animated film
Tomorrow
23
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Yooz?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:00
from 2200 ₸
15:00
from 2600 ₸
16:00
from 2600 ₸
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