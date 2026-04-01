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Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Астана
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
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RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
12:30
from 2200 ₸
16:40
from 2600 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
12:30
from 2200 ₸
16:40
from 2600 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:05
from 2600 ₸
14:20
from 2800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
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