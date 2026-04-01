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Kinoafisha Films Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
12:30 from 2200 ₸ 16:40 from 2600 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
12:30 from 2200 ₸ 16:40 from 2600 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:05 from 2600 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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