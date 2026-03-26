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Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Астана
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sat
28
Sun
29
Mon
30
Tue
31
Wed
1
Format
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RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
17:25
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
17:25
from 2000 ₸
Aru Cinema
g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRTs «Arujan», 3 etazh
2D
19:00
from 3200 ₸
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