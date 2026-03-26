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Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
17:25 from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
17:25 from 2000 ₸
Aru Cinema g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRTs «Arujan», 3 etazh
2D
19:00 from 3200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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