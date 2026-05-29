Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Qut, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qut? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
11:10 from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scotty
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
The American Dream
The American Dream
2026, France / Canada, Comedy, Sport, Biography, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more