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Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Babay, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

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Today 21
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D
17:10 from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸
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