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Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
15:45
from 1800 ₸
19:15
from 2000 ₸
21:50
from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 2800 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:50
from 3200 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
13:10
from 2400 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
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