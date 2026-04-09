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Kinoafisha Films Tuysqan Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

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Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
23:35 from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
14:50 from 2400 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:40 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸
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