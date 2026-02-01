Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 11 Thu 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
01:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
00:10 from 2800 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Surrender
The Surrender
2025, USA / Canada, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more