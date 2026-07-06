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Kinoafisha Films Захват Showtimes for Захват (2025) in Kokshetau today

Showtimes for Захват (2025) in Kokshetau today

Захват
Захват Action, Sport 2025 / Kyrgyzstan
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Щучинск

Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
20:00 from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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Supergirl
Supergirl
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Scary Movie 6
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Disclosure Day
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The Invite
The Invite
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Colony
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Black Box
Black Box
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In the Grey
In the Grey
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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
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