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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:10 from 1900 ₸ 14:20 from 2100 ₸ 15:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:20 from 2300 ₸ 19:20 from 2300 ₸
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