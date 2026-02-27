Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Scream 7
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
27
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Scream 7?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
00:00
from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
00:00
from 2800 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree