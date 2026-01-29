Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
29
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D
00:10
from 2000 ₸
2D, RU
14:40
from 1800 ₸
21:50
from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
15:00
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree