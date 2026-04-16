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Kinoafisha Films Bone Keeper Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Tickets
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Темиртау

Today 16
Format
Group Screenings
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
22:20 from 2600 ₸
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