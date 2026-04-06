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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Karaganda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 4 Tair g. Karaganda, TRTs Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
2D, RU
15:20 from 2100 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸
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