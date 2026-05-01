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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko

Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Fort-Shevchenko

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
2D, RU
13:50 from 800 ₸
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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