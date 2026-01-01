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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
19:35
from 1700 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
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Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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