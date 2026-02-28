Menu
Films
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
All about film
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
14:30
from 1500 ₸
21:00
from 1700 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
13:20
from 1800 ₸
16:30
from 2000 ₸
19:20
from 2500 ₸
21:00
from 2400 ₸
