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Kinoafisha Films Hungry Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
21:40 from 1700 ₸
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