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Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Павлодар
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:05
from 2400 ₸
12:40
from 2400 ₸
16:45
from 2800 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:30
from 1600 ₸
13:10
from 1600 ₸
16:40
from 2000 ₸
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