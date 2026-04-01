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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Павлодар

Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14
Format
Group Screenings
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:05 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸ 16:45 from 2800 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:30 from 1600 ₸ 13:10 from 1600 ₸ 16:40 from 2000 ₸
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