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Kinoafisha Films Forbidden Fruits Forbidden Fruits, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Forbidden Fruits, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
23:55 from 2000 ₸
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