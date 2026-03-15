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Kinoafisha Films Marsupilami Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Павлодар

Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
20:20 from 2000 ₸
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