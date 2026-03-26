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Doktor Gaf
Doktor Gaf, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Doktor Gaf, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Павлодар
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sat
28
Sun
29
Mon
30
Tue
31
Wed
1
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
18:30
from 3000 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
19:30
from 2000 ₸
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