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Kinoafisha Films Sin cobertura Sin cobertura, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Sin cobertura, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

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Tomorrow 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
11:30 from 1200 ₸ 16:50 from 1700 ₸
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