Films
Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
All about animated film
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
How do I book tickets for Hoppers?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
13:20
from 1500 ₸
18:50
from 1700 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1500 ₸
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
14:05
from 1800 ₸
17:40
from 2000 ₸
19:50
from 2200 ₸
