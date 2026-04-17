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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

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Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
19:20 from 2300 ₸ 21:30 from 2300 ₸
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