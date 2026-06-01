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Pressure
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
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How do I book tickets for Pressure?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
12:30
from 1500 ₸
21:40
from 1700 ₸
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