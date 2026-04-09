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Kinoafisha Films Moya sobaka - kosmonavt Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Moya sobaka - kosmonavt, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
18:10 from 1700 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
12:30 from 1600 ₸ 16:30 from 1800 ₸ 18:00 from 2000 ₸
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