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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
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How do I book tickets for Кассандра?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
18:00
from 2000 ₸
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