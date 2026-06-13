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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash

Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
13:00 from 2000 ₸ 16:10 from 2000 ₸
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