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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
17:30 from 2000 ₸
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