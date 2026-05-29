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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:15 from 2600 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
11:00 from 2600 ₸ 14:50 from 2900 ₸ 16:30 from 2900 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
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