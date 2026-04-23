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Yooz
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
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All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Кульсары
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
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25
Sun
26
Format
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RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
14:30
from 3000 ₸
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