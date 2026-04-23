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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кульсары

Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Sat 25 Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
14:30 from 3000 ₸
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