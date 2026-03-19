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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
13:20
from 2600 ₸
15:00
from 2900 ₸
16:40
from 2900 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
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Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
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2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
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