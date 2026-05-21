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Kinoafisha Films Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
14:10 from 2600 ₸
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