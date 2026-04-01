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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Кульсары

Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19
Format
Group Screenings
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
12:40 from 3000 ₸ 15:30 from 3000 ₸
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