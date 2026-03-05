Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Tyoshcha 2, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tyoshcha 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:00
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree