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Kinoafisha Films Lydia and the Mist Rider Showtimes for Lydia and the Mist Rider (2026) in Astana today

Showtimes for Lydia and the Mist Rider (2026) in Astana today

Lydia and the Mist Rider
Lydia and the Mist Rider Adventure, Animation 2026 / Canada
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All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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