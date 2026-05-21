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Kinoafisha Films Qamau Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qamau? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
14:05 from 1800 ₸ 17:35 from 2000 ₸ 19:35 from 2200 ₸ 22:10 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:10 from 4000 ₸ 22:50 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
16:50 from 3000 ₸ 20:15 from 3800 ₸ 22:00 from 3800 ₸
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