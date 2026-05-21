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Qamau
Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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21
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22
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
14:05
from 1800 ₸
17:35
from 2000 ₸
19:35
from 2200 ₸
22:10
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:10
from 4000 ₸
22:50
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
16:50
from 3000 ₸
20:15
from 3800 ₸
22:00
from 3800 ₸
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