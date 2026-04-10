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Kinoafisha Films The Lizard The Lizard, 2024 Screening times in Astana

The Lizard, 2024 Screening times in Astana

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Today 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:30 from 4000 ₸ 00:30 from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
22:00 from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
20:15 from 3200 ₸
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