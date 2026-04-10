Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Lizard
The Lizard, 2024 Screening times in Astana
The Lizard, 2024 Screening times in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Lizard?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:30
from 4000 ₸
00:30
from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
22:00
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
20:15
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
You, Me & Tuscany
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Morrigan
2025, Great Britain, Horror
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree