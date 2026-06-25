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Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
11:00
from 2000 ₸
12:45
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:35
from 2000 ₸
12:40
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20
from 2000 ₸
10:50
from 2000 ₸
11:50
from 2000 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
13:20
from 2600 ₸
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