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Kinoafisha Films Hostile Takeover Hostile Takeover, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Hostile Takeover, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hostile Takeover? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:45 from 4000 ₸ 23:20 from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
18:25 from 3800 ₸ 22:15 from 3800 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
23:40 from 3400 ₸ 00:40 from 3400 ₸
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