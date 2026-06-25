Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Hungry Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hungry? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:35 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
21:00 from 3800 ₸ 00:05 from 3500 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:10 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
22:20 from 3400 ₸ 23:20 from 3400 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
2026, China, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more