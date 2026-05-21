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Kinoafisha Films Homecam Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Astana

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Today 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
21:00 from 2200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
23:30 from 3400 ₸ 00:30 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
00:10 from 3000 ₸ 01:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
21:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3400 ₸ 00:50 from 3400 ₸
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Homecam
Homecam
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