Kinoafisha
Films
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Astana
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Trailers
All about film
How do I book tickets for Bir tup alma agashy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2400 ₸
19:40
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
13:20
from 2400 ₸
14:40
from 3000 ₸
18:25
from 3800 ₸
23:00
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2600 ₸
16:55
from 2800 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KZ
10:50
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, KK
16:10
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
15:10
from 3000 ₸
