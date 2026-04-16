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Kinoafisha Films Bone Keeper Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:45 from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
23:45 from 2200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
21:30 from 10000 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
23:00 from 3400 ₸ 00:00 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
23:20 from 3400 ₸ 00:20 from 3400 ₸
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