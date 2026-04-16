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Normal
Normal, 2026 Screening times in Astana
Normal, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
20:50
from 4000 ₸
22:45
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
19:50
from 3800 ₸
00:25
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
19:25
from 3200 ₸
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Bone Keeper
2026, USA, Horror
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