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Kinoafisha Films Tvoe serdce budet razbito Tvoe serdce budet razbito, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tvoe serdce budet razbito, 2026 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
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Today 26 Tomorrow 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
17:30 from 2000 ₸ 21:15 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:50 from 3000 ₸ 23:10 from 12000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
23:10 from 3200 ₸
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