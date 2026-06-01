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The Dreadful
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Astana
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
14:30
from 30000 ₸
18:30
from 30000 ₸
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