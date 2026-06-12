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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Almaty
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Almaty
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20:50
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Tickets Available
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Low price
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
23:10
from
23:40
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00:00
from
01:10
from
01:30
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
23:10
from
01:10
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D
23:50
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
23:30
from
01:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
23:20
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D
23:00
from
00:50
from
01:50
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
23:00
from
00:10
from
00:40
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
23:00
from
01:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
23:20
from
00:10
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
00:40
from
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