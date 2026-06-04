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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
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Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
18:50
from
20:30
from
22:10
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Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
18:20
from
22:15
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Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
20:20
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Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
19:00
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22:30
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
15:40
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17:20
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19:10
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21:05
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22:50
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00:35
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Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
16:50
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18:35
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20:20
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22:05
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
15:35
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17:20
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19:05
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20:50
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21:30
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
15:45
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20:00
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21:50
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23:40
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